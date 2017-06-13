Adwoa Safo supports women groups with ¢50,000 interest-free loan

File photo: Adwoa Safo making a donation to market women ahead of the 2016 election.

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has gone to the aide of her constituents by giving out soft loans to various women groups, mostly, traders.

Over one hundred women in the constituency were each given ¢500.00 in phase one of the project.

The interest-free loan is meant to cushion the women in their trade so as to improve on their standard of living.

They are supposed to pay back the loan at a rate of ¢10.00 every week.

Second Vice-Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a government appointee, Mary Odonkor, told journalists on the sidelines of the event on Monday that, the soft loan was borne out of the numerous challenges women in the constituency are faced with.

“They (women) have been coming to the honourable Deputy Majority Leader’s Office with all kinds of problems ranging from school fees, rent, hospital bills, start-up capital among others. So we came out with this initiative to assist them with this soft loan. All of them are already working so this money is meant to cushion them a bit and we believe that it will go a long way to improve on their standard of living”, she noted.

The initiative, she noted, was one of the campaign promises Adwoa Safo made to the women during the electioneering campaign.

One of the beneficiaries, Margaret Addae, who spoke to journalists after receiving her share of the loan facility expressed delight about intervention.

She was hopeful that the loan will help her to expand her business to enable her to take very good care of her children.