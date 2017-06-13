Adisadel College starts NSMQ title defense on June 14 – MyJoyOnline.com

The one-eighth stage of the 2017 National Science & Maths Quiz will begin on Monday, June 12, 2017, with 81 Senior High Schools competing for supremacy as champions of Science and Mathematics in Ghana.
The 27 seeded schools from the 2016 edition will be up against the winners of the thirty-six (36) preliminary contests as well as the eighteen (18) highest-scoring losing schools; also from the prelims.
Adisadel College, the defending champions, will begin their campaign to retain the trophy on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 when they face Nkroful Agric SHS and Suhum SHTS.
First runner-up of the 2016 edition, Opoku Ware School will battle it out with Keta SHTS and Drobo SHS in the last one-eighth contest whilst Mfantsipim School will come against New Juaben SHS and Akwamuman SHS on Saturday, June 17, 2017.
The one-eighth stage will have 81 schools competing with one another for one of the 27 slots at the quarter finals. The winners of the various contests will not only progress to the quarter finals but will also be seeded for the 2018 edition of the competition without having to go through regional qualification.
Ardent followers of the NSMQ have predicted the 18th contest as the group of death among others.
This contest would involve Mfantsipim School and St. Peter’s SHS, both two-time NSMQ champions and Kwahu Ridge SHS, NSMQ debutants, who scored 51 points at the preliminary stage of the competition.
The 2017 edition of the National Science & Maths Quiz is sponsored by the Ghana Education Service through the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) and supported by Tigo, GOIL, Prudential Life Insurance, Accra College of Medicine and GCB Bank.
Below are the contests for 2017 National Science & Maths Quiz one-eighth stage:
Monday, June 12, 2017
Ghana National College vs Armed Forces SHTS vs Osei Kyeretwie SHS
SDA SHS, Bekwai vs Aburi Girls’ SHS vs Kumasi Academy
Kintampo SHS vs Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS vs Tema SHS
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Tamale SHS vs Osei Tutu SHS vs Edinaman SHS
KNUST SHS vs Adidome SHS vs Konongo Odumasi SHS
University Practice SHS vs Bolgatanga SHS vs OLA SHS, Ho
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Benkum SHS vs Takoradi SHS vs Oguaa SHTS
Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS vs Akwamuman SHS vs New Juaben SHS
Adisadel College vs Nkroful Agric SHS vs Suhum SHTS
Thursday, June 15, 2017
GSTS vs Wesley Grammar School vs Tepa SHS
Prempeh College vs St. Louis SHS vs Toase SHS
Presby SHTS, Aburi vs St. Monica’s SHS vs Aduman SHS
Friday, June 16, 2017
Kumasi Sec. Tech School vs Nsein SHS vs Mawuli School
Koforidua Sec Tech vs Half Assini SHS vs Holy Child School
West Africa SHS vs Bueman SHS vs Sunyani SHS
Saturday, June 17, 2017
Aggrey Memorial SHS vs Notre Dame Girls’ SHS vs Nandom SHS
Sekondi College vs St. James Seminary SHS vs Anlo SHS
Mfantsipim School vs St. Peter’s SHS vs Kwahu Ridge SHTS
Monday, June 19, 2017
Wesley Girls’ High School vs St. Charles Minor Seminary vs Accra High School
Ada SHS vs Kwanyako SHS vs T.I. AMASS, Fomena
Kumasi High School vs Simms SHS vs St. Paul’s SHS, Denu
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
St. Hubert Min. Seminary SHS vs Zebilla SHS vs Chemu SHS
St. Thomas Aquinas SHS vs Bishop Herman College vs Juaso SHTS
Nifa SHS vs Okuapeman School vs Awudome SHS
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Pope John SHS vs Jachie Pramso SHS vs Zion College
Accra Academy vs Presbyterian Boys SHS vs St. John’s Grammar Sch
Opoku Ware School vs Keta SHTS vs Drobo SHS