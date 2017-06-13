Adisadel College starts NSMQ title defense on June 14 – MyJoyOnline.com

The one-eighth stage of the 2017 National Science & Maths Quiz will begin on Monday, June 12, 2017, with 81 Senior High Schools competing for supremacy as champions of Science and Mathematics in Ghana.

The 27 seeded schools from the 2016 edition will be up against the winners of the thirty-six (36) preliminary contests as well as the eighteen (18) highest-scoring losing schools; also from the prelims.

Adisadel College, the defending champions, will begin their campaign to retain the trophy on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 when they face Nkroful Agric SHS and Suhum SHTS.

First runner-up of the 2016 edition, Opoku Ware School will battle it out with Keta SHTS and Drobo SHS in the last one-eighth contest whilst Mfantsipim School will come against New Juaben SHS and Akwamuman SHS on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

The one-eighth stage will have 81 schools competing with one another for one of the 27 slots at the quarter finals. The winners of the various contests will not only progress to the quarter finals but will also be seeded for the 2018 edition of the competition without having to go through regional qualification.

Ardent followers of the NSMQ have predicted the 18th contest as the group of death among others.

This contest would involve Mfantsipim School and St. Peter’s SHS, both two-time NSMQ champions and Kwahu Ridge SHS, NSMQ debutants, who scored 51 points at the preliminary stage of the competition.

The 2017 edition of the National Science & Maths Quiz is sponsored by the Ghana Education Service through the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) and supported by Tigo, GOIL, Prudential Life Insurance, Accra College of Medicine and GCB Bank.

Below are the contests for 2017 National Science & Maths Quiz one-eighth stage:

Monday, June 12, 2017

Ghana National College vs Armed Forces SHTS vs Osei Kyeretwie SHS

SDA SHS, Bekwai vs Aburi Girls’ SHS vs Kumasi Academy

Kintampo SHS vs Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS vs Tema SHS

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Tamale SHS vs Osei Tutu SHS vs Edinaman SHS

KNUST SHS vs Adidome SHS vs Konongo Odumasi SHS

University Practice SHS vs Bolgatanga SHS vs OLA SHS, Ho

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Benkum SHS vs Takoradi SHS vs Oguaa SHTS

Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS vs Akwamuman SHS vs New Juaben SHS

Adisadel College vs Nkroful Agric SHS vs Suhum SHTS

Thursday, June 15, 2017

GSTS vs Wesley Grammar School vs Tepa SHS

Prempeh College vs St. Louis SHS vs Toase SHS

Presby SHTS, Aburi vs St. Monica’s SHS vs Aduman SHS

Friday, June 16, 2017

Kumasi Sec. Tech School vs Nsein SHS vs Mawuli School

Koforidua Sec Tech vs Half Assini SHS vs Holy Child School

West Africa SHS vs Bueman SHS vs Sunyani SHS

Saturday, June 17, 2017

Aggrey Memorial SHS vs Notre Dame Girls’ SHS vs Nandom SHS

Sekondi College vs St. James Seminary SHS vs Anlo SHS

Mfantsipim School vs St. Peter’s SHS vs Kwahu Ridge SHTS

Monday, June 19, 2017

Wesley Girls’ High School vs St. Charles Minor Seminary vs Accra High School

Ada SHS vs Kwanyako SHS vs T.I. AMASS, Fomena

Kumasi High School vs Simms SHS vs St. Paul’s SHS, Denu

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

St. Hubert Min. Seminary SHS vs Zebilla SHS vs Chemu SHS

St. Thomas Aquinas SHS vs Bishop Herman College vs Juaso SHTS

Nifa SHS vs Okuapeman School vs Awudome SHS

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Pope John SHS vs Jachie Pramso SHS vs Zion College

Accra Academy vs Presbyterian Boys SHS vs St. John’s Grammar Sch

Opoku Ware School vs Keta SHTS vs Drobo SHS