Adisadel College starts NSMQ title defense on June 14 – MyJoyOnline.com

The one-eighth stage of the 2017 National Science & Maths Quiz will begin on Monday, June 12, 2017, with 81 Senior High Schools competing for supremacy as champions of Science and Mathematics in Ghana.

The 27 seeded schools from the 2016 edition will be up against the winners of the thirty-six (36) preliminary contests as well as the eighteen (18) highest-scoring losing schools; also from the prelims.

Adisadel College, the defending champions, will begin their campaign to retain the trophy on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 when they face Nkroful Agric SHS and Suhum SHTS.  

First runner-up of the 2016 edition, Opoku Ware School will battle it out with Keta SHTS and Drobo SHS in the last one-eighth contest whilst Mfantsipim School will come against New Juaben SHS and Akwamuman SHS on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

The one-eighth stage will have 81 schools competing with one another for one of the 27 slots at the quarter finals. The winners of the various contests will not only progress to the quarter finals but will also be seeded for the 2018 edition of the competition without having to go through regional qualification.

Ardent followers of the NSMQ have predicted the 18th contest as the group of death among others.

This contest would involve Mfantsipim School and St. Peter’s SHS, both two-time NSMQ champions and Kwahu Ridge SHS, NSMQ debutants, who scored 51 points at the preliminary stage of the competition.

The 2017 edition of the National Science & Maths Quiz is sponsored by the Ghana Education Service through the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) and supported by Tigo, GOIL, Prudential Life Insurance, Accra College of Medicine and GCB Bank.

Below are the contests for 2017 National Science & Maths Quiz one-eighth stage:

Monday, June 12, 2017

Ghana National College          vs         Armed Forces SHTS                 vs         Osei Kyeretwie SHS

SDA SHS, Bekwai                     vs         Aburi Girls’ SHS                       vs         Kumasi Academy

Kintampo SHS                         vs         Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS  vs         Tema SHS

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Tamale SHS                             vs         Osei Tutu SHS                          vs         Edinaman SHS

KNUST SHS                              vs         Adidome SHS                          vs        Konongo Odumasi SHS

University Practice SHS           vs         Bolgatanga SHS                       vs         OLA SHS, Ho

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Benkum SHS                            vs         Takoradi SHS                           vs         Oguaa SHTS

Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS            vs         Akwamuman SHS                    vs         New Juaben SHS

Adisadel College                     vs         Nkroful Agric SHS                    vs         Suhum SHTS

Thursday, June 15, 2017

GSTS                                        vs         Wesley Grammar School        vs         Tepa SHS

Prempeh College                    vs         St. Louis SHS                            vs         Toase SHS

Presby SHTS, Aburi                  vs         St. Monica’s SHS                     vs         Aduman SHS

Friday, June 16, 2017

Kumasi Sec. Tech School         vs         Nsein SHS                                vs         Mawuli School

Koforidua Sec Tech                 vs         Half Assini SHS                        vs         Holy Child School

West Africa SHS                      vs         Bueman SHS                            vs         Sunyani SHS

Saturday, June 17, 2017

Aggrey Memorial SHS             vs         Notre Dame Girls’ SHS            vs         Nandom SHS

Sekondi College                      vs         St. James Seminary SHS          vs         Anlo SHS

Mfantsipim School                  vs         St. Peter’s SHS                         vs         Kwahu Ridge SHTS

Monday, June 19, 2017

Wesley Girls’ High School       vs         St. Charles Minor Seminary    vs         Accra High School

Ada SHS                                   vs         Kwanyako SHS                         vs         T.I. AMASS, Fomena

Kumasi High School                 vs         Simms SHS                               vs         St. Paul’s SHS, Denu

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

St. Hubert Min. Seminary SHS   vs      Zebilla SHS                              vs         Chemu SHS

St. Thomas Aquinas SHS         vs         Bishop Herman College          vs         Juaso SHTS

Nifa SHS                                   vs         Okuapeman School                 vs         Awudome SHS

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Pope John SHS                        vs         Jachie Pramso SHS                  vs         Zion College

Accra Academy                       vs         Presbyterian Boys SHS            vs       St. John’s Grammar Sch

Opoku Ware School                vs         Keta SHTS                                vs         Drobo SHS

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR