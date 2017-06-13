3 Die, 12 injured in gory accident at Asamankese

Twelve other passengers sustained various degrees of injury, with one in critical condition.

Three persons died on the spot when a Toyota Hiace bus on which they were travelling from Akyem Oda to Accra was involved in an accident on the outskirts of Asamankese yesterday.

The driver of the bus with registration number GT 3901-16, Samuel Afrifa aka Odaman and Alex Amoakohene, a shoe seller at Oda, were two of the three deceased persons.

The third, a male passenger, was yet to be identified at the time of filing this report.

Lost control

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Asamankese Divisional Crime Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joe Adams, said the bus was heading towards Asamankese from Oda.

At a point between Asamankese and Mepom on the Asamankese-Nsawam main road at about 5:30 a.m, Afrifa lost control when he spotted another vehicle from the opposite direction crossing him. He veered off the road and crashed into a tree, resulting in his death and that of the two male passengers.

Mr Adams said 12 other passengers on board the vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries and were on admission at the Asamankese Government Hospital.

Referral

Hospital authorities told the paper that one of the injured, whose condition was critical, would be referred to the St Joseph’s Hospital in Koforidua for specialist attention.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue at the same hospital.



