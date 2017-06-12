Woman gives birth to absolutely huge baby girl – MyJoyOnline.com

A woman in the US has given birth to a 13lbs 5ozs baby girl – so big her mum said she looks like a toddler already.

There may have been a clue that Chrissy Corbitt was going to give birth to a whopper when you see the picture of her while she was still pregnant.

Baby Carleigh, who was a week early and was delivered by cesarean section, is healthy and doing all the things babies do.

Speaking about the birth, Chrissy told ABC: ‘When the doctor was pulling her out of me I just start hearing them all laughing and excited in the operating room.

‘They were throwing out numbers and when they showed her to me and said 13lbs 5ozs, I couldn’t believe it.

‘It looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly. She’s so big.’

Larry, her husband, said: ‘It was so funny because she had a C-section so all the blankets were over her so you couldn’t see what was going on.

‘The baby was so heavy they were expecting Chrissy to deliver twins.

‘The doctor said, “Oh my gosh, she’s going to be 15-pounds.” I remember the doctor saying, “I don’t think this baby is going to end. Are there two of them?”

‘Her cheeks were so chunky and she was just so fat. She was so gorgeous, of course.’