Wife, girlfriend fight over man

Millicent Miniah and Tracy Annan have been charged with three counts of disturbing the peace in a public place, assault and causing unlawful damage.

Two women, a 31-year-old caterer and a 35-year -old self-employed, have been arraigned for disturbing public peace in a fight over a man.

Millicent pleaded guilty to the charges but her sentence was deferred.

They were granted bail in the sum of GH¢1,000 each and were asked to deposit GH¢500 each with the court.

The case was adjourned to June 20, 2017.

D/Sergeant Simon Tekpernor, presenting the facts of the case to the Accra Magistrate Court said Millicent is a caterer who is married to Andrews Zugah, a draughtsman.

The two have been co-habiting for the past 14 years and blessed with three children including a set of twins.

According to the prosecutor, five months ago, a misunderstanding ensued between Millicent and Tracy over an affair Tracy was having with Zugah.

Millicent then packed out of the house to her father’s place.

D/S Tekpernor said on January 12, 2017, at about 12:40p.m., Millicent, in the company of a witness, spotted Tracy with Zugah in a car parked under some trees.

Millicent then approached the car and stood beside the driver’s door where Tracy was seated conversing with Zugah.

On seeing her, Tracy then rolled the glasses hurting Millicent’s fingers.

An argument then ensued between the two women which resulted in a fight, forcing Zugar to come out of the car.

Millicent was also said to have thrown a stone at the car, resulting in a dent.

However, the fight attracted a large crowd and the two women were separated.

The prosecutor said Zugah who felt embarrassed by her wife’s action subjected her to severe beatings.

D/S Tekpernor said Millicent thereafter lodged a complaint at the police station and was issued with a medical form to go for treatment.

Zugah and Tracy also reported the case at the Osu Police Station where a police medical form was issued to them to also seek medical attention.



