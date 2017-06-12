WAEC to look into reports BECE questions were ‘set outside syllabus’

This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has successfully ended with little or no cases of exams malpractices that led to cancellations, however, Joy News has learnt that some of the questions set by the exams body were not contained in the prescribed syllabus for the Junior High School (JHS) level.

Some of the questions, according to teachers who spoke to Joy News were meant for students at the Senior High School (SHS) level.

The teachers complain that some Integrated Science questions were difficult for students to answer in the just ended BECE because the syllabus did not cover them.

One of the teachers said one of the problematic Integrated Science questions tested the BECE candidates about the vertical internal section of the human kidney although the syllabus for the JSS level prescribed teaching students about the external part of the kidney.

Public Relations Officer of WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe says her outfit will launch an investigation into the reports.

“Monday [June 12, 2017] should give us more time to interrogate this matter further; after I have discussed it with my Subject Officer and to get more information on that,” she told Joy News.

The BECE which started on Monday, June 5, 2017, ended on June 9.