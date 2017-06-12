Video: I’m proud of my wife for giving back to society – Sulley Muntari

Sulley Muntari, former Black Stars player and husband of Miss Universe Ghana 2004 winner, says he is proud of his wife for taking over as Director of the Miss Universe Ghana pageant.

The footballer applauded his wife, Menaye Donkor, who is also the CEO of MALZ Promotions, for living her dream of giving back to society after winning the title some years back.

Speaking to Joy News’ Doreen Avio at the launch of the 2017 edition of the pageant, Sulley Muntari expressed; “I am very proud of her, because she is an amazing woman. Apart from that, she wants to give back to Ghana because she was a Miss (Miss Universe Ghana) herself and she’s had this passion for so long [and] so for her to get this license, it’s been a pleasure.”

Muntari, who was there to support his wife, declared his unflinching support for her and was hopeful that she would succeed in her endeavour.

He is hopeful that the team Menaye is building to work on this project, would propel her to success.

“I would love to see her do well because, she is building a good team in order to make the pageant successful. So that’s why we’re here, we’re helping her out so that she would have a successful one,” he stated.

When asked to describe the sort of person his wife was, he passionately professed “amazing woman. She’s everything. She is a great mother. I love her to death. It’s everything, I can’t describe it but then I’ll just say she’s amazing.”

The pageant is set to come off September 2 later this year.