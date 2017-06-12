Ultimate Betrayal to open at Silverbird Cinemas

All these answers will be known when Gyapson Films premieres its latest movie, Ultimate Betrayal on Saturday, June 24, at the Silverbird Cinemas.

How will it feel when a mechanic snatches the wife of a wealthy man? What happens if the mechanic who is married succeeds in getting the wealthy man’s wife pregnant? Again what happens when the rich man catches his wife red handed cheating with the mechanic?

Directed by Solomon Frimpong, Ultimate Betrayal features some of the nation’s finest actors such as Nana Ama McBrown, Bill Asamoah, Bernard ‘Bishop’ Nyarko and Bridget Adusei Ampofo.

In the movie, Bill Asamoah (Nana) plays the mechanic, who snatches Tilly played by Nana Ama (Tilly) from the rich man, Bernard ‘Bishop’ Nyarko.

Speaking with Showbiz, Bill Asamoah, said Ultimate Betrayal is one of the challenging movies he has featured in.

According to him, there was no way he could cheat on his wife with another married woman in real life.

“I was actually contemplating whether or not to do the movie because people judge you by what they see on the screen.



“ However, I accepted to play so that married people who cheat on their partners would learn how such actions have negative impact on their unions,” he said.

He asked Ghanaians especially married couples to come in their numbers to see the movie. “There are lessons in the movie and anyone who makes it to the premiere will not regret it,” he added.



