There was nothing wrong with Gyan’s customised captain’s armband – Kwasi Appiah (VIDEO)

The Stars dominated the clash and posted a comfortable victory but Gyan’s controversial armband has dominated media reports as well as social media commentary in the aftermath of the game.

The coach of the Black Stars, Kwasi Appiah says there was nothing wrong with his skipper Asamoah Gyan wearing a personalised captain’s armband in their 5-0 win over Ethiopia on Sunday.

The debate has raged over Gyan’s decision to leave the pitch with the customised armband, leaving Dede Ayew to use a different one.

However, Kwasi Appiah has come to the defence of his captain, hinting that it was the decision of the team for him to wear the customised armband.

“What happened was, the captain armband had been customised with Gyan’s picture on it so we are all aware of it. In case he’s being changed, we cannot give the customised band to Dede,” Appiah said at the post-match conference.

He added: “So, the idea was in case he is being changed we need to give Dede the original one…”

Watch Appiah addressing the brouhaha over Gyan’s customised armband below;



