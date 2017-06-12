Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO refuses to handover to successor

Drama unfolded at the Tamale Teaching Hospital today [Monday], when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Prosper Akambong, refused to hand over to Dr. David Zaawumya Kolbila as the incoming CEO.

He suspected foul play in the purported appointment of Dr. Kolbila as his successor, hence his defiance.

He said he wouldn’t vacate post until he receives an official letter from the Minister for Health, indicating whether he has been reassigned or dismissed.

Dr. Prosper Akambong is left with 16 months to complete his tenure.

NPP youth groups clash

Meanwhile, two youth groups of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) reportedly clashed over Dr. Zaawumya Kolbila’s supposed appointment.

Whereas a group calling itself the Coalition of Dagbon Youth groups in Tamale is opposed to Dr. Kolbila’s supposed appointment, some members of the Kandahar Boys have declared their support for him.

Eyewitness account suggested that, some members of the Kandahar Boys group foiled a news conference by the Coalition of NPP Youth Groups held at the Tamale Kaladan Park, which sought to kick against Dr. Kolbila’s supposed appointment.

The scuffle left some members of the Coalition of Dagbon Youth groups injured.

The Tamale Teaching Hospital has lately gained negative publicity on several allegations including maladministration, and the NPP vigilante groups’ call for the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Prosper Akambong’s dismissal.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana