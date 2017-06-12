Suspected carjackers kill taxi driver at Sowutuom

The deceased appeared to have been stabbed severally by the unknown attackers and left in a pool of blood.

The lifeless body of a taxi driver suspected to have been killed by carjackers was on Monday morning retrieved by the police at the Pentecost University College Park at Sowutuom in Accra.

The taxi cab the deceased was suspected to be using at the time of the attack, a blue-black Toyota Corolla with registration number GE 5498-15 was seen parked a few meters away from the spot where the body was found.

Among the items found in the vehicle included a driver’s license with the name, Charles Amoah.

The police were said to have been alerted about the incident around 6am and they moved in to convey the body.

The police suspects the victim may have been murdered by carjackers who tried to wrestle the taxi from him.

The suspects after failing to bolt with the car for unknown reasons made away with the car stereo and battery and left the car at the scene.

The body was conveyed to the police hospital mortuary for further examination and police investigations.



