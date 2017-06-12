Soorebia talks unity in ‘Disrespect’

However, the seemingly disunity among artistes from the nation’s three Northern regions has been a source of worry to the Primus artiste and he has sum up his feelings in his new song, Disrespect.

Since he started to ply his trade in the nation’s capital some two years ago, Upper East artiste, Soorebia, has chalked relative success drawing attention to music from the North.

The song, which has generated a lot of controversy in the Upper East, Northern and Upper West regions is a call on artistes from the zone to support one another for the development of the industry.

There is strength in unity thus Soorebia believes it is the most essential ‘ingredient’ which will help the music industry in the Northern ssctor of the country grow.

According to the BBT Records artiste, his new song is not to sow seed of disunity among the artistes but a good opportunity for them to let go off their egos which is becoming a stumbling block in the industry’s progress.

“We are doing our best but sincerely, we have a lot to do to catch up with the rest of the country. That is why I find it difficult to understand that at a time when we are rejoicing with our brother, Fancy Gadam for winning VGMA New Artiste of the Year, we are taking the shine off him by engaging in unnecessary squabbles,” he stated.

Disrespect, a Hiphop tune produced by OjahDrumz of Boss Family, is a simple message to his “enemies” to stop hating and denigrating his brand for their selfish benefits.

In the song, Sunser3 artiste who has been using his music to project the Frafra language entreated his colleagues to stop creating unnecessary tensions with the creation of cliques which breeds rivalry.

“This song isn’t to diss anyone but I’m looking at the bigger picture which isn’t right for the industry,” he stated.

Born Martin Sore, Soorebia who is signed to Bolga Boys Things (BBT) record label says he draws his music inspiration from American artiste, Kendrick Lamar and Nigerian artiste, M.I.



