Silver Star, Stanbic Bank launch auto finance promo

Automobile dealer Silver Star Auto Limited, in collaboration with Stanbic Bank, has launched an Auto Financing Promo to make it easy for customers to acquire loans to purchase vehicles.

With the new promo, customers can buy their dream cars from any of the Mercedes-Benz and Suzuki vehicles available without making any deposit, and with the financing to be spread over 60 months.

New culture

Launching the promo to expectant guests at the Silver Star Tower Showroom in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of Silver Star Auto, Mr Nouhad Kalmoni, observed that the partnership with Stanbic bank was to change the culture of auto financing where customers in some instances had to deposit almost half of the vehicle price, making it restrictive for potential car owners to buy their dream vehicles.

He was optimistic that the “0 per cent deposit” auto financing scheme being introduced would increase the number of brand-new vehicle sales in Ghana as this would cater for both the formal and informal sectors.

“Dealing with Stanbic Bank means you are dealing with the right source and can be assured of your warranty of three years and quality after-sales service support as well,” Mr Kalmoni stated

Unique

For her part, the Manager in charge of Vehicle and Asset Financing at Stanbic Bank, Mrs Wendy Nelly Sarpong, announced that the uniqueness of the new promo meant customers could now decide what they wanted for the bank to tailor to their needs.

“Being voted twice in a row by dealership and customers as the Best Bank for Auto Financing and also being the bank with the best interest rates, we hope lovers of Mercedes-Benz and Suzuki will take advantage of this promo so that we see more of such products on our roads.”



