Sefwiman Rural Bank supports education institutions

Sefwiman Rural Bank in the Western Region has donated educational materials worth GH¢9,000 to the Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai Directorate of Education.

The items, which were presented at Bibiani, the district capital, included three desktop computers, a laptop and two printers and were given to help with the day-to-day running of the office.

Lack of privacy

Before the receipt of the items, the education office had to print its documents, including confidential materials, from internet cafés and other private commercial printing outlets.

This affected privacy and confidentiality of office documents. There was also considerable amount of time spent in getting documents printed as there was always a long queue to join.

At a ceremony to present the office equipment, the General Manager of Sefwiman Rural Bank, Mr Richard Kwaku Adjei, said the donation was in response to a request made by the education directorate some months ago.

He said the Board of Directors of the bank responded positively and agreed to honour the request in line with the bank’s corporate social responsibility.

Patronage

He urged the management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and teachers in the area to deal with the bank and patronise its products, including loans to support their businesses and development projects.

Mr Adjei pledged the bank’s readiness to continue supporting the development of education in the area. He said in view of this, the bank had introduced a product called “Medoba daakye Education Fund”. He said it was a child’s education savings account which gave parents the opportunity to save some cash with the bank in support of their children’s education.

The Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai District Director of Education, Mrs Mercy Emefa Boateng, received the items on behalf of the directorate. She was full of praise for the staff and management of the bank. She said the items had come at a very good time.

She recounted the difficulties the office had to go through to have its documents typed and printed and promised that the items would be maintained very well so that they could last longer.

Challenges

She said lack of equipment was a major challenge confronting the district in its effort to support development of education in the area.

She appealed to philanthropists, non-governmental organisations (NGO) and faith-based organisations, among others, to assist the directorate to surmount difficulties it was facing.