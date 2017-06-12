Rocky Dawuni meets Canadian Prime Minister at World Environment Day

Grammy Awards nominee, Rocky Dawuni joined Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau to celebrate World Environment Day which was hosted by the Government of Canada.

The Ghanaian musician, was invited alongside UN Goodwill Ambassadors, actor Adrian Grenier (Entourage), musician/surfer/activist Jack Johnson and UNEP Director Eric Soldeim.

The event, which was under the theme, “With Nature”, was also attended by Catherine Mckenna, Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Rocky Dawuni travelled alongside Minister Mckenna and invited officials to participate in events in Toronto, Kingston, Ottawa and Niagara Lake.

Minister Mckenna expressed her appreciation for Dawuni’s visit.