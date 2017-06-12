Poetry: Dear Major – In honour of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama

1.

Dear Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, With lots of respect, we bid you farewell.

You could have killed those who murdered you

But you decided against that obvious option.

As a gentleman, you’ve won the hearts of many.

2.

Forgive those who committed the barbaric act, Major.

In the official report, they mistook you for an armed robber

But others claimed that it was premeditated murder

Others also believe that there was chicanery and subterfuge

Whatever the story, they had no right to take your life.

3.

It is 6am and all is quiet on my street, in a close.

The sun is peeping shyly through the clouded sky,

Covered with a haze that has reduced its intensity.

A haze is covering my nation, Ghana, now.

We’ve reduced our shine for lynching an Army Officer.

4.

May your death not be in vain, Gallant Officer.

May the blood you shed protecting Ghana propel us

To continue the war against illegal mining on all fronts…

May your pain encourage us to fight any form of lynching.

Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, may your soul live forever…

Adabasu Kuwornu, on a Bus in motion, June 8, 2017

Denkyira Obuasi

1.

Denkyira Obuasi community in the Central Region,

Will forever remain a painful location in our hearts

It is a town that has become an embarrassment for us.

It is also noted for the destruction of its land for gold.

We shall forever remember the callousness of its people.

2.

Denkyira Obuasi is a town making headlines.

It is also in the news for all the wrong reasons.

It is a town now associated with mob injustice.

Denkyira Obuasi has painted the Denkyiras red with blood….

3.

Denkyira Obuasi is an intriguing illegal mining spot.

It is a town where a woman can set a human body ablaze.

It is a town with many cheering on when others are lynching.

Denkyira Obuasi allegedly had nursing mothers lynching….

4.

Denkyira Obuasi we are told is known for lawlessness

In condemning the acts of savagery by the community

There may have been people who were afraid to oppose the act

And many who were minding their businesses and are innocent

Adabasu Kuwornu, Accra, June 5, 2017

Our hero, Major Mahama

(To the memory of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama)

In the midst of the war against illegal mining Destroying land and poisoning our water bodies, Major Mahama led a team to serve God and Country.

They worked to stop the wanton destruction of our lands, He perished in the line of executing his mandate.

Raised to defend his people, he risked his life for many. He was a symbol of courage that stood against all odds.

For that, he was cruelly killed in broad daylight, By the very people whose lands he led to protect.

He has left his diamond footsteps in the golden sand of time.

But our hearts bleed for his parents, his wife and sons…

How can his parents cope with the death of their only son?

In what ways can society support his wife and sons to cope?

Let us promise to stop sharing images of his horrific murder….

Adabasu Kuwornu, Accra, June 6, 2017