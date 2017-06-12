Nii Laryea Agbo appointed Katamanso caretaker chief

Nii Laryea Agbo was nominated by the Head of Adwinwe Family of Katamanso, Mr Joseph Odai Laryea, to assist in playing the caretaker role following the incapacitation of his father, Nii Otu Akwate IX, who is the substantive Chief of Katamanso.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpone Katamanso, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, was last Friday introduced as the Caretaker Chief of Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region.

As caretaker chief, he is only expected to perform administrative functions and not to hold himself as the substantive chief of the people.

Also as caretaker chief, his name will not be gazetted but will represent the Katamanso Divisional Council at the Nungua Traditional Council.

The Nungua Traditional Council is the Paramountcy covering Nungua, Katamanso, Santo and Oyibi divisional councils.

Ceremony

The Nungua Djasetse, Nii Botwe Laryea, who is also the Kotobabi Mantse, witnessed the introduction ceremony and the traditional rites, which were performed by the Osabu Wulomo, Numo Botwe Atiabe.

At a ceremony to present him to the Katamanso community last Saturday, the Head of Family of Adwinwe, who is also a Principal Elder of Katamanso, called on all to respect the choice of the family.

Mr Laryea also called on anybody in the community to desist from holding themselves as chiefs.

He explained that the need to appoint a caretaker chief had become necessary as the substantive chief had been sick for a long time, a situation which had led to a lot of people holding themselves as regents.

The Nii Wulomo also advised him to ensure that henceforth, his speeches should unite rather than divide the people.

Development

Members of the community took turns to ask questions about development of the area and also advised him on how to keep the town united.

In his remarks, Nii Laryea Agbo thanked the elders for the confidence reposed in him and promised to ensure that there was unity in the community.

He also promised to form a council which would work to resolve conflicts and other issues in the community.

He also pledged to ensure that there was unity among the various families in the community to ensure peace.

The MP said he would not contest the parliamentary seat again when his term expired in 2020.

Writer’s email:[email protected]



