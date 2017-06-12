NDC proud of its legacy – Haruna Iddrisu

“For the last 16 years, the NDC as a party has made fundamental interventions to improve the lives of Ghanaians by improving upon social services in the country,” the Minority Leader stated.

The Minority Leader of Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is very proud of its legacy.

Stressing some of the interventions created by the NDC government, he pointed out that the Abossey Okai Mosque was built to give Muslims a place for prayers and the rights of Islamic children to better education was also fought for.

He stated this when he led NDC members to join Muslims at the Abossey Okai Mosque to pray last Friday as part of activities to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the NDC.

Grateful to God

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, he stated that “we are grateful to God for being in government for eight years consistently and glad for the legacy we have left behind. We are thankful for the peace and prosperity bestowed on the party and the country as a whole.”

Stating some of the legacies of the party, he mentioned that in terms of infrastructure, they could boast of numerous schools established at the district and municipal assemblies such as Gomoa East, Awutu Senya, Garu, Bole Saboba, Akatsi South, Bia East, North Tongu, Nkwanta North, which included vocational, technical and training colleges.

“We have expanded and improved the human resources base by increasing the number of training institutions to improve quality of teaching and learning,” he reiterated.

Achievements

According to Mr Iddrisu, the NDC is proud of its legacy and will forever be grateful to God for former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings, John Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama and their great achievements.

He noted that the party had accepted the 2016 electoral defeat and sovereign will of the people of Ghana.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, prayed for the NDC and the peace in the country.

The Minority leader was given a warm reception as some people also jostled to shake hands with him.



