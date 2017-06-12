Man gets 14 yrs for defilement

Kwaku Fengma pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement of the girl at Chamba in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region, when he appeared before the court, presided over by Mr. Justice William Appiah Twumasi.

Presenting the facts, the prosecution said Fengma took advantage of a funeral in the community on May 9, 2017 and took the victim to a nearby bush where he forcibly abused her.

According to the prosecution, Fengma abandoned the victim in the bush and she was later rescued by a Good Samaritan who took her home.

The prosecution stated that an inspection on the victim by the parents revealed semen in her private part and a report was made to the police.

The police issued medical forms for the victim to be sent to the hospital and the report affirmed that she had been defiled.

Fengma, who was seen earlier in the company of the victim by some residents, was subsequently arrested.



