Man chops off hand of girlfriend

Tei bolted after committing the act at Aponapono, a village popularly known as Kpankpan, near Suhum Kene in the Eastern Region.

The Eastern Regional Police Command has mounted a search for a farmhand, Joseph Tei, who allegedly severed the left hand of his unemployed girlfriend, Patience Tei.

Patience was rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital where she is currently on admission.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Ebenezer Tetteh, the incident occurred on June 9, 2017.

He said a relative of the victim reported the incident to the police.

According to ASP Tetteh, the victim is responding to treatment.

“There has not been any arrest yet, but efforts are being made to arrest the suspect to assist in investigations,” he said.

Relationship

ASP Tetteh said the suspect and the victim had been in a relationship for some time, but one of Patience’s relatives who had been taking care of the victim since her father died advised her to end the relationship with Tei.

ASP Tetteh stated that Patience was in church when the suspect sent for her, only to cut off her hand.

He appealed to the public to help trace the suspect to allow justice to take its course.

Family head’s account

Mr Bright Agu, who is the head of Patience’s family, told the Daily Graphic that Patience and the suspect had been in a relationship for four years until seven months ago when he warned her to end the relationship, since the suspect’s mother did not support it.

He confirmed that Patience was at the Church of Nazarene at Kpankpan when the suspect sent for her to carry out the alleged crime.



