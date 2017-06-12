Lilwin, Agya Koo are no match for me – Judas

Ace comedian and actor, Abusuapenin Judas has described two of Ghana’s much loved Kumawood comedians cum actors, Lilwin and Agya Koo as kids when it comes to experience in their craft.

He claims that the two are no match for him and he is ready to prove his supremacy when he resumes acting after a long break.

“They are kids. I am now full of experience and I don’t expect anyone to compare them to me,” he boasted in an interview with Kofi TV.

Asked why he abandoned his acting career to live in the USA, Judas explained that destitution forced him out of the country.

According to him, he was forced to travel to USA in search of greener pastures because things were not going on well for him in Ghana.

He said things became too hard for him to the extent that, he had no option than to leave the country.

Judas, who has always played the role of a litigant in movies, said that the Ghanaian movie industry was taking a nose dive and that brought untold hardship on him.

He also denied speculations that he has stopped acting to pursue another career. The comic actor revealed that he will be returning to Ghana very soon and will be coming to premiere a movie he is shooting in USA.

“I am still in the acting business and I will be coming back home soon with a movie I am currently shooting here,” he said.

He commended his colleague actors and actresses who are currently in the movie industry for holding the fort in his absence.

Judas was part of a Ghanaian comedy duo who dominated the comedy and movie scene in the 1990s.

With his other pair, the late John Bosompem Santo, who was widely known as Bob Santo, the two became household names because of their hilarious performances in many live concert shows throughout the country.

They featured in the popular ‘Key Soap Concert Party’ on GTV as members of the then popular Omintiminim Drama Troupe.

Aside this, they also acted in many Ghanaian movies and Ghanaian-Nigerian co-productions.