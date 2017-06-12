Leave Obour alone — Sammy Flex

Entertainment radio and TV presenter, Sammy Flex, has jumped to the defence of Obour and stated that contrary to perception, MUSIGA will fail without Obour’s leadership.

President of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kufour has come under a barrage of criticisms by a host of musicians including Kwaw Kese, Kwaisey Pee, Shatta Wale over the years but it seems someone’s got the Kontiknotiba singer’s back.

In an interview with Showbiz on Friday, Sammy Flex, who used to host entertainment morning show, AM Plus on Pluzz FM said Obour is the reason MUSIGA is even relevant in the first place to the point where it is even worth criticising.

“Obour is not the problem with MUSIGA, in fact, he should rather be commended for how well he has been able to transform the organisation considering all the politics involved with running MUSIGA.

“ It was only under Obour’s tenure that we were given the GHC 2 million by the Mills government and that has never happened before,” he said.

According to Sammy Flex, the musicians who have been constantly criticising Obour are ignorant about the running of the organisation and might not be able to perform if given the chance to run affairs.

“You have musicians blaming Obour for the non-payment of royalties and other issues which are not under the scope of MUSIGA. Royalties are handled by GHAMRO but most of them do not know this as well as other issues and are all over the airwaves castigating Obour,” he said.



Asked why he is defending Obour, Sammy Flex stated he was not on the payroll of Obour, however, his defence of him was due to his desire to see the musician union grow even after Obour’s eventual departure at the end of his tenure.

“I have not been employed by Obour to speak on his behalf, however, I believe that we need to think about succession plans rather than unconstructively sitting on the fence and criticising,” he said.



