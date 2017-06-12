Kenyan side Gor Mahia to play Everton in friendly

Everton travel to the 60,000 capacity National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on July 13 where they will take on Gor Mahia, from Nairobi, the capital city of neighbouring Kenya, who won an eight-team competition to win their right to face the Blues.

The chairman of Kenyan club Gor Mahia, who will be Everton’s opponents on their ground-breaking trip to Tanzania, has declared: “We’re not underdogs!”

Gor Mahia secured the prestigious date with an emphatic 3-0 victory on Sunday over their local rivals AFC Leopards to lift the SportPesa Super Cup at Uhuru Stadium where former Goodison favourite and current Club Ambassador Graham Stuart was a special guest.

Their chairman Ambrose Rachier told Nairobi News: “I have just seen the Tweet from Everton.

“We are excited to play them. It will be a great and historic event and we are looking forward to it.

“Please tell the world that Gor Mahia are not underdogs heading into that match.”

The trip is part of Everton’s new record-breaking shirt sponsorship deal with African gaming company SportPesa and will be the Blues first visit to Sub Saharan Africa after two fixtures in the Maghreb – in Morocco and Libya – before a match in Egypt, all in the late 1970s.

Gor Mahia captain Haron Shakava believes that his side will be representing their entire continent in the historic encounter in which Everton will become the first Premier League club to play in East Africa.

The Kenyan international said: “That’s a motivation for us – if a lot of fans come to watch, the players will know it’s a big match and they will pull up their socks.

“I hope the fans will come out to watch because we are representing Africa.”

The 24-year-old defender added: “The match against Everton will be tough but I give thanks to my team-mates for how they worked through the whole tournament – we participated and competed well.

“I will be motivated for the game and we will train hard and focus a lot because we know it will not be easy.

“Playing against better teams will help us develop but we will look forward to it because we are champions.

“We have a strong team and strong players with a good mentality. We hope it will be a good match and we play well.”



