Kandahar boys clash with youth group over Tamale Hospital new CEO

There were clashes between youth groups in the Northern Region over who is the rightful person to take over the management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital as CEO.

A youth group claiming to be affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party organized a press conference and a demonstration early Monday protesting the announcement of Dr David Akobilla as the new CEO to takeover from Dr Prosper Akambon.

They would rather Dr Mohammed Ibrahim is handed the position.

Just in the heat of the press conference, a vigilante group affiliated to the governing NPP Kandahar boys were said to have besieged the venue of the press conference demanding an abrupt end to the conference.

They did not understand why the youth group will be fomenting trouble in the name of the governing party and seeking to oppose the president’s appointee.

The demand that the conference and the demonstration should end led to some clashes at Kaladan where the press conference was reported to have been held, Myjoyonline.com has learnt.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party Sulley Salifu has defended the action by the Kandahar boys.

He said the youth group claiming to be loyalists of the NPP had no right to demonstrate and cause disturbances especially when they had not notified the police.

He said by law citizens have a right to effect arrest if another citizen is committing a crime and that is exactly what the Kandahar boys did.

According to him, Dr. Akobilla is the legitimate appointee by the president to take-over as CEO of the Tamale hospital and if any group has an issue they should use the procedures prescribed by law.

Takeover

A planned takeover of management of the hospital by Dr David Akobilla, Monday morning hit a snag after the outgoing CEO protested the absence of his termination of transfer letter.

He did not understand why he had to handover when he had not been given any letter of transfer. Joy News’ Tamale correspondent Martina Bugri reported that the planned handing over ceremony came to an abrupt end over the disagreement.

Sulley Salifu who chided Dr Akambon for “poorly managing” the hospital claimed a dozen of people have died in the hospital because of the shortage or lack of oxygen.

He described as unacceptable the failure of Dr Akanbon to handover to the president’s appointee.