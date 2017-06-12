Kaiser launches Ayarisa to give healthcare when you need it

Following the growing dependency of the Ghanaian market on smart mobile technology as well as the poor access to quality healthcare, Kaiser Global Health Limited, has developed an innovative healthcare offer; Ayarisa, a mobile platform that delivers quality, accessible and affordable healthcare through a portfolio of insurance plans to the largely uninsured population in Ghana.

The health insurance industry has traditionally gravitated towards safe and minimal risk models, typified by corporate health insurance products.

In contrast to this, Ayarisa (which means healthcare in the Twi dialect), is designed to commoditize insurance in a way that allows individuals to freely access affordable healthcare from over 400 health service providers nationwide, as well as benefit from elective procedures including medical check-ups, health maintenance and disease management plans.

Additionally, subscribers are entitled to First Opinion Desks (SMS/Voice enabled), Virtual Pre-Diagnosis, Hospital Referrals and Medical Evacuations (terms and conditions apply)

The mobile service is delivered by the Kaiser Global Health Ltd. (KGH); a private commercial health insurance scheme fully licensed to administer healthcare financing plans and packages that provide financial protection against health risks, and powered by TXTGhana.

Subscribers can also experience the technological healthcare by dialling *380# on MTN.

Source: Txt Ghana