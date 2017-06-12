I’m not ashamed to say my exes beat me

Her accusation of the men being violent resulted in a tall list of men she has ever dated surfacing. So while some of have sympathised with her, others have called her all kinds of names.

Ever since actress Vicky Zugah shared her story with the public as a victim of domestic violence at the hands of three ex boyfriends the four years a couple of weeks ago, her revelation has been received with mixed reactions.

For those who have been calling her names, they cannot accept the number of men she has dated, hence, overlooking the trauma she has suffered in her past relationships.

But the Mommy’s Daughter actress says she is unfazed by the name calling and she is not ashamed to say she has been a ‘punching bag’ of her three ex boyfriends.

According to Vicky, she was allegedly physically assaulted by her three exes— DJ Cash, actor Leo Mensah aka Ntoatoahene and Adrian Bolt Lewis, Sierra Leone’s representative at Big Brother Africa – The Chase.

Vicky who hinted she starts her campaign against domestic violence tomorrow, June 13, told Showbiz “I am not scared or ashamed to say that my exes beat me, no not at all, any day, anywhere I will say it.

“I almost lost my life due to this same shame that I am supposed to be feeling but I say enough is enough. I am done and it is time to talk,” she said.

Touching on her boyfriend bashing experience once again, Vicky reiterated to Showbiz that, “Yes! DJ Cash abused me, Leo Mensah abused me and Bolt was the worst of all”.

Explaining why she has now gone public with her story of abuse, Vicky said family and friends have for years prevented her from going public but after a long silence, she thinks she cannot hold it any longer and has to spill it all.

“My family members and friends have for all this while been the reason for my silence on this issue. They spoke to me about my image and the stigma and all but I think it about time,” she said.

Asked if any of her ex boyfriends she has accused of beating her had made efforts to stage a come back, Vicky said she would never take any of them back.



“ Two of them have been trying to make up with me but I will never take them back. I am done and that chapter of my life is closed. There is no turning back,” she noted.



