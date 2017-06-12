I will kill you – Man threatens wife

Prince Daniels is alleged to have pushed his wife, resulting in an injury to her head during a misunderstanding at their matrimonial home at Teshie Agbliza.

A couple married for 10 years have ended up at the Accra Circuit Court after the man allegedly threatened to kill the wife.

After the alleged pushing, Daniels is also alleged to have threatened to end his wife’s life by uttering the words: “I will kill you.’’

Daniels has, therefore, been charged with two counts of causing harm and threat of life to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, granted him bail in the sum of GH¢5,000 with one surety following an application for bail by his legal team.

Hearing continues on July 4, 2017.

The prosecutor, Inspector Judith Asante, told the court that Daniels and his wife had not been on good terms for a while and the two were even battling a divorce case at the High Court.

She said on March 3, 2017, the wife received a call from the couple’s elder daughter that Daniels was scaring her and her siblings with his behaviour.

The wife, the prosecutor said, rushed home and realised that her husband had moved the children from their bedroom to another room without any reason.

Not happy with the husband’s action, the wife moved the children back to their original bedroom.

“This resulted in an exchange of words between Daniels and his wife. In the process, Daniels pushed his wife and she fell down, sustaining a head injury. Not satisfied, he threatened his wife with the words, ‘I will kill you’, ’’ Inspector Asante said.

The wife, she said, reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, leading to Daniels’ arrest.



