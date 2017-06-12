I wasn’t naked at Ghana Meets Naija – Eno

One of Ghana’s finest female rappers Eno has been a laughing stock on social media over her outfit at the 2017 edition of Ghana Meets Naija concert.

The rapper, who was dressed in a gown-like attire, did not only show up on stage in a coffin but got off her gown in the middle of her performance and was displaying her assets on stage at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on May 27.

This did not go down well with some Ghanaians, who took to social media to slam her for the outfit. Some even claim that she was naked on stage.

Reacting to the attacks in an interview on Kasahari Level with host Pope Skinny on Adom FM, Eno pleaded with Ghanaians to stop criticising her for her costume.

According to her, she wasn’t naked as being speculated because she was wearing a stocking which was similar to her skin colour.

“Stop bashing my costume, I wasn’t naked and I cannot display my thighs for the whole world to see,” she explained.

According to Eno, she was just trying to please her fans but unfortunately, the concept didn’t come out well. She, therefore, promised not to repeat it again.

The rapper, who started rap in Tema Methodist Day Senior High School (MEDASS), is noted in recent time for her red hair. She explained that it is her new brand.

MEDASS has produced several successful Tema-based musicians like Yaa Pono, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Stay Jay and others.