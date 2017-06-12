House belongs to Nayele Ametepe — AMA official

Nayele’s mother, Madam Akua Adubofo, claims the house, located at East Legon in Accra, and another at Pease in the Ashanti Region, belong to her and not her daughter.

An official of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has told the Accra High Court that a house which is the subject of a legal battle between the mother of convicted drug peddler Nayele Ametepe and the state is owned by Nayele.

She subsequently filed a suit in 2016 at the Financial and Economic Crimes Division of the Accra High Court seeking to prevent the Narcotic Control Board (NACOB) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) from confiscating the two houses, after her daughter’s imprisonment in 2015.

But in a twist of events, the Head of Ratings at the AMA, Mr Emmanuel Anerboye Abbey, who is a witness in the case, told the court yesterday that the house was registered in the name of Ruby Adu Gyamfi, aka Nayele Ametepe.

Mr Abbey, who was giving his evidence–in–chief, stated that the AMA captured the said property on its valuation list in 2006.

“The property was finally registered in the name of Ruby in 2013. Therefore, per the rating list, the owner is Ruby,” he said.

The hearing continues on June 14, 2017, when the legal team of Nayele’s mother will cross-examine Mr Abbey at the court presided over by Mrs Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa.

Confiscation

NACOB and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) filed an application on December 3, 2015 praying the court to grant an order for them to confiscate the properties of Nayele, who was sentenced to eight years imprisonment by a court in the United Kingdom (UK) in 2015 for transporting cocaine into the UK.

The properties also include an electrical shop known as Night Angels Enterprise, located at Dzorwulu, and six Fidelity Bank accounts with total cash of approximately GH¢23,000.

The court, in a ruling on April 6, 2016 granted the applications and ordered the confiscation of the electrical shop and the six bank accounts, stating that the properties were derived from the proceeds of a crime.

The confiscation order, however, did not include the two houses in dispute due to the suit by Nayele’s mother.



