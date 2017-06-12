Ghana, Turkey association rewards six personalities

Ghana—Turkey Cooperation and Development Association (TUDEC) has rewarded six prominent personalities for their roles in promoting and sustaining peace and stability in the country.

The individuals include the Catholic Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle; the Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharabutu; a former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Sheikh I. C. Quaye, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen. Obed Boamah Akwa.

The rest are the Director of Academic Affairs at the Kofi Annan International Peace-Keeping Centre, Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, and the Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, Mr Francis Azumah.

Dialogue and peace dinner

They received the honours at the 6th Dialogue and Peace Iftar Dinner and 2nd Peace awards ceremony in Accra last Thursday.

The event served as a platform for discussing and promoting inter-faith dialogue that cut across ethnic barriers for mutual understanding.

The awards, according to the organisers, will motivate the recipients to continue to work towards peace in various fields.

Avail yourselves

At the dinner and peace awards ceremony in Accra last Thursday, the President of TUDEC and founder of Galaxy International School in Accra, Mr Yusuf Temizkan, said when religious leaders took the lead in promoting peace, people would work together to take positive actions in overcoming challenges that would bring about national development.

“The world is evolving at such a fast pace; those challenges around the world and here at home demand the very qualities we summon up every day,” he said.

He said when Ghanaians co-existed, understood and encouraged dialogue among different faiths, culture and races, the nation would be strengthened for progress, adding that “we can overcome conflict and injustice not just in words, but in deeds.”

Some of the personalities who received awards pledged to continue contributing their quota to enhance peace and stability in the country for sustainable national development.



