Ghana Survey School reopens after indefinite shutdown

Lands Minister, John Peter Amewu has directed the reopening of the Ghana School of Survey and Mapping, a month after it was closed over students vandalism.

He explained all outstanding issues with regard to the students May 2, 2017, clashes that led to the destruction of properties, have been addressed.

At the inauguration of the school’s Board of Governors over the weekend, the John Peter Amewu said the reopening is in line with government’s policy to improve the human resource in the area of land administration.

Lands Minister, John Peter Amewu

The Lands Minister had ordered the shutdown of the school after students damaged properties of the Lands Commission and a contractor working on the school land.

The students claimed the school land had been sold to a private developer for the construction of a shopping mall.

The Minister refuted the claim, saying part of the land, located near the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, was going to be used for the construction of an office complex for the Lands Commission.

In protest, the students dismantled aluminium sheets the contractor had used to cordon-off the land as well as some mapping tools belonging to the Commission.

Members of the Board of Governors taking their oath of office

Registering his disappointment with the action of the students, Mr Amewu ordered the closure of the school and reassignment of the teachers.

A month after the school was shutdown, the Lands Minister has reopened and inaugurated a Board of Governors to facilitate its operation.

Members of the Board of Governors taking their oath of office

President of the school’s Students Representative Council (SRC), Bright Nsiah told Joy News Monday the students are excited over the development.

He said they were worried since some of the students were a month away from graduation when the school was closed.

Members of the Board of Governors taking their oath of office

“My worry was to get my students back into the classroom and to continue the academic work but we thank God things have normalize,” he said, adding the inauguration of the Board will help the school to progress.

“The absence of the Board of Governors has been our headache for the past two years but we are happy it has been inaugurated.”

The members of the Board of Governors include:

Alhaji Sulemana Mahama – Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Jones Ofori-Boadu – Lands Commission

Edwin Addo-Tawiah – Survey and Mapping Division of Lands Commission

Fredrick Bediaoko Mensah – The Principal, GSSM

Dr. Isaac Dadzie – Geomatic Engineering Dept. KNUST

Mark Brookman Amissah – Ghana Institution of Surveyors

Bright Joseph Nsiah – GSSM, SRC