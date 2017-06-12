Freddy Meiway headlines EMY Awards

Known for songs such as Zoblazo, Miss Lolo, Appolo 95 among others, Freddy Meiway has never disappointed on stage and once again Ghanaians will have a feel of him when he mounts the stage at the upcoming event.

African music icon, Freddy Meiway, has been selected as headline act for the second edition of Exclusive Men Of The Year award (EMY Awards) which will be hosted on Saturday June 24, at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City Ball Room.

Aside Freddy Meiway, other musicians who will be on stage are the original Osibisa band, Efya and Irene Logan, with support from the Patch Bay Band and Tema Youth Choir.

The EMY Awards celebrate and tell the untold stories of great men to inspire and encourage others to aspire to be great.

This year’s edition comprises of six competitive and 12 honorary categories.

The 2017 edition has artistes Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, Lil Win, Shatta Wale, DJ Black and Kofi Asamoah in contention for Man Of The Year in the entertainment category.

Last year, Sarkodie beat off stiff competition from Shatta Wale, EL, Adjetey Annan (Pusher) and Kalybos to win big the 2016 EMY’s Entertainer of the Year award.

Nominees for Discovery of the Year are Medikal, Isaac Chwuku Udeh, Gilbert Ramy Carrey, Sangu Delle, Alex Adjei Bram and David Osei.

Other categories include Man of the Year (Communications), Man of the Year (Sport), Fashion Designer of The Year and Man of the Year Style.

Land Rover and Unibank are sponsors of EMY Africa Awards.



