Former Assemblyman drags UEW to court over ‘expired’ Governing Council

Former Donkoryiem Assemblyman, Supi Kofi Kwayera has sued the University of Education, Winneba over the continuous stay of the school’s Council.

The Council’s mandatory four year term expired in 2013, but the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government directed it to act until a substantive one is appointed.

The then Education Minister, Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang in her justification cited the protracted election petition in 2013 and some challenges facing the education sector for the central government’s decision.

“We were all aware of a number of challenges that were going on legally regarding the elections…so the directive came that all councils whose terms were going to expire should hold on,” she told Parliament on June 23, 2016.

The Council has since been taking key decisions on behalf of the University four years after it was asked to act.

But the businessman in a suit filed at a Winneba High Court wants all the decisions taken by the Council to be declared null and void.

Mr Kwayera is seeking the declaration that the extension of the mandate of the Governing Council by the University and Education Ministry was in breach of Section 8 of Act 972.

The social activist is also asking the court to nullify contracts signed by the University including a contract to Sparkxx Ghand Limited, Paabadu Construction and C-Deck.

“A declaration that the Memorandum of Understanding between Ghana Highway Authority and the 1st Respondent (University of Winneba) was a sham and used as a decoy to embezzle public funds,” the suit has said.

There is also payment made to Lamas Limited for a project executed for the University which the petitioner, Mr Kwayera wants it refunded since it was not done with written consent of the Ghana Highway Authority.