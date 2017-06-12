Ex-military officer arrested for narcotic offences

ASP Joseph BenefoDarkwah, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command, made this revelation at a press briefing at the Tema Regional Police Headquarters.

The Tema Regional Police Command has hinted on the arrest of persons suspected to be dealing in narcotics.

He said the Regional Command arrested 9 persons, including an ex-military officer, suspected to be dealing in narcotics.

Warrant Officer Class Two George Hagan, aged 52 years, was arrested with a black handbag containing dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The other suspects included: Kojo Nyarko, 32 years, Alhassan Abdulaia.k.a Cubicle, Seth Onomah 37, Seletian Duboss, 48, Joshaua Afrifa 53, and Alhassan Nuhu 24.

The rest were: Jerry Atibire 58 and Desmond Wogah 28 years.

He said suspects were picked up at various hide outs within the Ashaiman Municipality and were currently in police custody assisting in investigations.

Items found on them included 258 wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, two boxes of matches, seven packets of assorted cigarettes, five cigarette filters, five lighters and 14 pairs of scissors.



