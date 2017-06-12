Even some ministers didn’t understand social democracy – Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the need for ideological training for party figures is imperative in building the NDC’s social democratic credentials.

The two-time architect of the party’s electoral victories in 2008 and 2012 lamented, ministers and officials sometimes offered inconsistent positions because they lacked ideological depth.

He was speaking in an interview on Joy News magazine programme, The Pulse, Monday, discussing the party’s 25th-anniversary celebrations.

Photo: Aseidu Nketia takes questions from Joy News’ Aisha Ibrahim and myjoyonline editor Malik Daabu

The NDC General Secretary said there are social democratic positions on health, taxation, education, industry and others which must be assimilated by parties believing in that ideological tradition.

‘General Mosquito’, his more popular name, also responded to President Jerry Rawlings’s joke that but for the fact that he is too skinny, he would have been the party’s presidential candidate.

Rawlings at a rally over the weekend said in Twi, it is a pity Asiedu Nketia is not impressive-looking otherwise he would have led the party at the polls…but he is too light.

Asiedu Nketia said his stature was a unilateral decision from God of which he can have no hand in changing. “My size is the work of God. I don’t see why I should be held responsible for what God has done”, he also joked.

Speaking on a more serious note, the General Secretary remarked that the joke by Rawlings was “a good joke” and a “compliment”.

He explained that the joke is an “endorsement” of his leadership skills because by Rawlings’ estimation it is only his physical stature that appears to be a stumbling block to becoming flagbearer.

Asiedu Nketia, however, declined to state his interest in contesting the party’ presidential primaries.

“I have not thought of [becoming flagbearer], he said. The General Secretary said as a leader he has never liked stating future ambitions. He prefers to concentrate on his current role until it expires.