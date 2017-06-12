Efya, M.anifest for Allianz Awards

The event aimed at celebrating Ghanaian men and women will also feature guest appearances.

Singer Efya and rapper M.anifest are the main acts for Allianz Awards which promises to be a magical night come Saturday June 17, at the National Theatre.

Not much has been heard of singer Efya and she will use the opportunity to entertain patrons with songs such as Jorley, Forgetting Me, One Of Your Own, Sexy Sassy and Best In Me.

M.anifest has also promised to go all out on the awards night thus guests of the event will have a good time.

The awards to be presented on the night will take the form of the Adinkra symbol Kwatekye Atiko, which represents bravery, valour, fearlessness and leadership.

According to, Mr. Patrick Prado, the Managing Director of Allianz Insurance, the Allianz Awards 2017 is about “celebrating Ghanaian men and women who have defied all odds to prove that the world belongs to those who dare.

He added that the Ghana amputee football team, The Black Challenge will also be present as event ambassadors.

Allianz Ghana, an established stakeholder in the Ghanaian insurance market, in collaboration with OAfrica is responsible for Allianz Awards.





