ECG: Blackout due to ‘technical challenges’

Power distributor, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has blamed Monday evening’s blackout that hit parts of the country on technical challenges at the national grid.

In a short announcement on its Facebook page, the power distributor said the Ghana Grid Company Limited )GRIDCo) was, however, working to restore the power.

No further details were given about the nature of the said technical challenges.

The abrupt incident on Monday at approximately 8pm plunged many parts of the country, Accra especially, into darkness, with many on social media fearing the situation could signal the beginning of another era of load shedding — a situation that has come to be known as ‘dumsor’.

Photo: ECG blamed the power outage on technical challenges at GRIDCo.

Although power has been restored in some parts of the country as at 10:30 pm, Joy News, social media monitoring suggests that many parts of the capital, especially, remain in darkness.