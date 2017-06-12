Central Ghana Conference ordains two

The CGC also used the occasion to climax its church leaders’ retreat at the Adventist Girls Senior High School at Ntonso in the Kwabre East District in the Ashanti Region. It was on the theme: “Forward In the Spirit of the Pioneers.”

The Central Ghana Conference (CGC), under the aspices of the Northern Ghana Union Mission (NOGH) of the Seventh-day Adventists, has ordained two pastors to join the gospel ministry of the church.

The CGC President, Pastor Yaw Asamoah Kwarteng, led the retreat and presented the two ordinands – Pastors Denis Wireko and Michael Konadu Donkor – to the congregation.

Ordination

After the ordination prayers were said by Pastor Dr Felix Yaw Adu Gyamfi.

The president of the NOGH, Pastor Dr Kwame Kwanin Boakye, and the Executive Secretary, Pastor Dr Kwame Annor Boahen, welcomed the ordained pastors.

Pastor Kwanin Boakye advised the ordained pastors to be motivated and guided by the word of God only.

He quoted 2 Timothy 3:17 to buttress his point, saying “the man of God will be equipped by the word”.

He said much as the pastors were to be shepherds of the Lord’s flock and sought to revive evangelistic activities of the church, it behoved on the congregation to accord them with the necessary support.

A former Vice Chancellor of the Adventist University of Africa, Kenya, Pastor Prof. Brempong Owusu-Antwi, in his sermon, urged the ordained ministers to build a wall between righteousness and sin.



