Amasaman ‘Chief’ murdered over land litigation

A Chief in charge of Development has been murdered at Amasaman community in the Ga East Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region.

Nii Tettey Sarbah lay supine on a mat, arms up and a deep and wide cut on his forehead. Two cuts are curved out on his stomach and dried blood is seen everywhere. He was found dead in his room close to the stool house.

At least four bullet holes have pierced the building as bullets rained into the house last Thursday dawn by some assailants yet to be identified.

A relative Samuel Oto told Joy News, they found him dead around 5am, hours after hearing gun shots at about 1am.

Nii Sarbah was part of a retinue of chiefs who performed some purification rites at the Ardayman stool House.

Stories explaining the circumstances surrounding the murder are rife but the general suspicion remains – land.

The murder of the chief has rekindled fears over the security of properties acquired in the community.

Litigation over land was at the heart of the February 2011 killing of Achiaman Chief Nii Kwartey Ajan I. More than six years later, another chief has been murdered in a similar ciricumstance.

