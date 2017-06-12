Akufo-Addo secures €100m grant from Germany

After managing to get Ghana selected among three African countries and their leaders to the G20 Summit, which begins today, President Nana Akufo-Addo has secured a €100 million grant for the nation.

This came to light when he met the Ghanaian community in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 African Partnership Conference.

Making the revelation at the meeting on Sunday, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta said: “the reason we are here is partly because of what in Akufo-Addo has done, essentially that there is a new confidence that Ghana is coming back; Ghana is back.”

According to him, prior to Nana Akufo-Addo’s NPP assuming the reins of government, Ghana had not been invited to be part of the G20 African Partnership Conference, let alone signed a compact with the stakeholders.

The Finance Minister noted that with the work that Akufo-Addo has been doing “and we all have been helping, the Germans decided ‘why don’t we get Ghana involved in this?’ and that’s why we have qualified for it.”

That included the re-profiling of the country’s debt, the Minister disclosed.

The President left Ghana to attend the United Nation’s Advocacy Group of Eminent Personalities on the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, in his capacity as co-Chairperson of the Group, taking place in Belgium and the United States of America, and to attend the G-20 Partnership for Africa Summit in Germany.

The President is accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway MP, and officials of the Presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.