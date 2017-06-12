Ajos mourns Major Mahama

A popular Ghanaian comedian and movie star, Kingsley Kofi Kyeremanteng alias “Ajos” has described the lynching of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama as the lack of willingness on the part of Ghanaians to obey laws.

According to him, Ghanaian law debar instant justice and that the lynching of suspected criminals was a clear demonstration of how some Ghanaians are violating the country’s laws.

He said the country has laws that governed how criminals and suspected criminals should be treated and therefore did not see why an alleged criminal should be treated the way the army officer was handled.

Ajos was speaking to Graphic Online at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Friday.

The late Major Mahama was laid to rest on Friday after a burial service at the forecourt of the State House.

Major Mahama was lynched on Monday, May 29, 2017 by some residents of Denkyira-Obuasi who reportedly mistook the army officer’s identity as an armed robber.

Ajos, however, called on the leadership of both the military and the police service to up their game to prevent the act of lynching in the country.



