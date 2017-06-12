A touch of African print

With the rise of internationally acclaimed fashion houses such as Vivian Westwood using African prints and textiles in their collections, there’s no doubt that African fashion is trending across the globe.
And here in Africa, it is not a suprprise African prints have been the in-thing in recent times. Designers have begun to diversify the use of these fabrics over the years to create their own unique styles.
It is not rare to see people step out in casual wear, office wear and formal wear made with a touch of African prints or entirely designed with them.
Here, these people spiced up their wardrobe with these African print inspired numbers.