30 Candidates failed to write BECE in Yendi

The absentee candidates are made up of 18 boys and 12 girls, out of a total of 2,197 students who registered to write the BECE in the Yendi Municipality., this year.

Thirty junior high school (JHS) students who registered to write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Yendi Municipality in the Northern Region failed to turn up.

The Yendi Municipal Director of Education, Mr Nelson Ayamba Aborigia, who disclosed this in an interview with the Daily Graphic, said no reasons were given for their absence but checks by the education directorate indicated that one of the female candidates could not show up because she was pregnant while two other girls were said to have travelled to Nigeria and Accra.

For the 18 boys who did not write the exams, he said it had been alleged that they had gone into cyber crime, popularly known in the local parlance as “Sakawa”, which is said to be on the rise among the youth, especially young boys in the Yendi municipality.

Bond

Mr Aborigia stated that the BECE candidates and their parents were made to sign a bond to be of good behaviour and attend classes after they had been registered for the exam.

He explained that the municipal education directorate came up with that measure to address the situation in which final year students refused to attend classes and only turned up for the exam.

Mr Aborigia stated that 12 students who registered to write the BECE in the municipality last year were prevented from doing so because they refused to attend classes until the exam and, therefore, “we came up with this measure to address the situation.”

“The decision taken by the municipal directorate and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) not to allow the 12 students to take part in the examinations last year gained national attention and to forestall such occurrences this year we made the students and their parents sign the bond to be of good behaviour by attending classes after they had been registered for the BECE,” he stated.

Statistics

Mr Aborigia stated that 2,197 students which comprise 1,186 boys and 1,011 girls from 35 schools (31 of them public schools and four private schools) were registered for this year’s BECE in the Yendi municipality.



