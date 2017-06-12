191 homes affected in Shama tidal waves disaster

At least 191 homes in Shama, Western Region, were affected in Sunday’s deadly tidal waves which affected many parts of Ghana’s coast.

Out of the 191, a total of 12 homes were completely submerged, Metropolitan Chief Executive of Shama Joseph Amoah confirmed to Joy News, Monday.

He said two communities, including Aboadze were worst affected by the waves.

According to him, the affected inhabitants are now putting up with friends and families.

Apart from the residences, the waves also destroyed a number of canoes and nets which affected the livelihoods of the residents.

Joseph Amoah said the District NADMO office is feverishly working towards alleviating the plight of the victims.

Amoah hinted the District will partly help the residents to repair their canoes and provide some blankets and other relief items for the homeless.

He is however calling for the support of the National NADMO office to intervene.

Shama is not alone in the tidal waves disaster that hit the coastal regions of Ghana.

Ketu South and Keta in the Volta Region, Cape Coast, Ankaful in the Central Region were also greatly affected.

Central Region correspondent Richard Kojo Nyarko reported that one person died in the disaster Sunday.

The deceased is only identified as a fisherman who was unable to swim ashore after the canoe he was riding in, was overturned by the waves. Three other fishermen who were in the canoe managed to swim to shore.

Apart from the deceased person, some homes, canoes and nets were also destroyed in the ravage.

In the Volta Region, at least 1,500 people were displaced in the disaster with over 242 houses submerged and properties destroyed, Ivy Setordzie reported.