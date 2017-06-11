Why Gyan did not hand over the captain’s armband to Ayew during Ethiopia tie

The armband Gyan wore for the Stars comfortable win was in the red, gold and green colours of Ghana but had an image of his portrait on it.

In what was likely a first in international football, Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan wore a customised captain’s arm armband for Ghana’s 5-0 win over Ethiopia in the 2019 Group F qualifier on Sunday

The controversy over his failure to hand over the captain’s armband came about in the second-half when coach Kwasi Appiah replaced him with Abdul Majeed Waris at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Many viewers of the match commented on social media that Gyan walked off the pitch without handing over the captain’s armband to deputy skipper Andre Ayew – adding fuel to a perceived rift between the duo over who leads the team.

It is unclear whether Ayew was presented with another armband for the remainder of the game.

