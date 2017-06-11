Watch all the goals: Ghana 5-0 Ethiopia

The Black Stars of Ghana made an impressive start to the 2019 AFCON qualifiers thrashing Ethiopia by five goals to nil on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.
The dominant Stars were three goals up by the end of the first half with skipper Asamoah Gyan, defender John Boye and midfielder Ebenezer Ofori scoring.
Debutante striker Raphael Dwamena hit a brace after the break to put the tie beyond the hapless Ethiopians.
The result moved the Stars to the top of Group F of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.
Watch highlights of the match below;