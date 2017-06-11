President committed to transforming Muslim communities – Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has said the Akufo-Addo-led administration will do all it can to raise the living standards of Muslims in the country.

He made this comment when he visited the Muslim community of Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Addressing a gathering of chiefs and Imams at the Techiman central mosque, Dr. Bawumia made reference to the implementation of programmes as well as proposed policies that will see to the transformation of Muslim communities.

Among these programmes include the NPP’s GHS219 million Zongo Development fund, which according to the vice president will tackle key challenges facing Zongo communities.

Dr Bawumia said the creation of the Ministry of Zongo and Inner City Development and the inclusion of Arabic in school curriculum are steps government is taking to ensure that residents of Zongo are not left out in the developmental process.

As this year’s Hajj pilgrimage draws close, the Vice President assured that pilgrims will not go through the usual hustle of spending days at the Hajj village in Accra before being airlifted to Mecca.

He said measures are being put in place to ensure that the process is smooth and less burdensome for the pilgrims.

“There are other special arrangements made to ease the Hajj process this year, including feeding pilgrims at the Jeddah airport and during their three day stay in Medina,” Dr Bawumia said.

He donated an amount of GHS5000 towards the completion of the Central mosque as requested by the Municipal Imam and called on the Muslim clerics to pray for the NPP government.