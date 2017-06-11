One feared dead in Cape Coast tidal wave disaster

One person is feared dead in yet another tidal waves disaster this time in the Central Region.

The deceased person is believed to be a fisherman who was unable to swim ashore after the canoe he was sitting in was over turned by the waves.

Joy News’ Central Region correspondent, Richard Kojo Nyarko reports that three other fishermen who were in the same canoe managed to swim ashore.

Officials have begun performing rituals for the body of the deceased person to be washed ashore, Nyarko indicated.

At least three fishing communities were hit by the disaster. Fishermen in Cape Coast, Ankaful and Saltpond had their livelihoods completely destroyed.

According to Nyarko more than a dozen canoes were destroyed in the disaster, Sunday.

The residents have attributed the tidal waves to sand mining activities in the area.

They are calling on government to provide sand breaks to at least mitigate any future tidal wave disaster.

The Central Region was not the only region affected by tidal waves, Sunday. In the Volta Region, over 1,500 people have been displaced.

Over 242 houses were submerged and properties destroyed in the latest incident as residents wail and call for government’s intervention.

Apart from their submerged residences, their livelihoods have also been affected with over ten boats and nets completely destroyed.

Joy News’ Volta Region correspondent Ivy Setordzie reported from Blekusu in the Volta Region the waves swept through the community around 6:00am, Sunday.

She said a good number of the residents there have been left homeless with women and children worst affected.

The residents are asking to be relocated as some of them have already taken refuge in homes of family members living in other communities.