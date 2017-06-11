‘My brother was framed by a bitter ex-wife’ – sister of convicted Ghanaian footballer

Boatemaa Bonsu, the elder sister of 22-year-old Kwame Bonsu told footballmadeinghana.com that her brother’s Swedish ex-wife is out for revenge after he caught her flirting around with other men and decided to end their marriage.

Nana Yaa Boatemaa Bonsu, the sister of Swedish-based Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu, who has been sentenced to two years in prison for raping and beating his wife says her brother has been framed by a bitter ex-wife.

“My brother is not a rapist nor a bully, he cannot even hurt a fly how much more a human being. It’s a false accusation from his ex wife.” Boatemaa Bonsu said.

“She cheated on my brother and he found out and decided to divorce her and out of jealousy she is doing that to him. But our God reigns and he will surely let the truth prevail,” she alleged.

“People should not say what they do not know please, Kwame is not a bad person and those who know him can testify.”

Bonsu was dismissed by his club Gefle IF on Friday immediately after he was sentenced to two years by the Gavle District Court.

He will also have to pay 245,000 kronor (at least 25,000 euros, $28,000) in compensation to his wife.

Bonsu will also not be allowed to return to the country over the next ten years unless he is pardoned after serving his sentence.



