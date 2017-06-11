Ghana v Ethiopia: Appiah hands out three debuts, benches Ayew

Appiah has handed starts to the trio of Lumor Agbenyenu, Thomas Agyepong and Rahpael Dwamena for the first competitive match of his second stint as Black Stars coach this afternoon.

The coach of the senior national team, James Kwasi Appiah has handed out three debuts for the Black Stars 2019 AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Stadium.

He left out the likes of Swansea star Jordan Ayew, Majeed Waris and Jonathan Mensah on the substitutes bench for the clash.

The stars will be led on the pitch by skipper Asamoah Gyan who partners FC Zurich’s Dwamena in attack.

The midfield is comprised of West Ham United record signing Andre Ayew, Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, Thomas Agyapong and Ebenezer Ofori.

Leicester defender Daniel Amartey partners Sivasspor’s John Boye in the centre of defence while the fullback roles will be occupied Agbenyenu and Harrison Afful with Wa All Stars Richard Ofori starting in goal.

The AFCON 2019 Group F opener starts at 15:30 GMT at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Below is the Ghana squad

Starting line-up: Richard Ofori (GK), Harrison Afful, Lumor Agbenyenu, John Boye, Daniel Amartey, Ebenezer Ofori, Thomas Agyepong, Thomas Partey, Asamoah Gyan, Raphael Dwamena, Andre Ayew:

Bench: Majeed Waris, Jordan Ayew, Jonathan Mensah, Afriyie Acquah, Frank Acheampong, Joseph Addo (GK)



